Champions League, ecco il calendario dell’Atalanta: si parte con il Villarreal il 14 settembre
Atalanta Champions League 2021-2022, il calendario del Girone F. Prima sfida con il Villarreal il 14 settembre alle 21.

Ecco il calendario delle partite di Champions League 2021-2022 dell’Atalanta.

Giornata 1: 14 settembre, Villarreal-Atalanta (ore 21:00)

Giornata 2: 29 settembre, Atalanta-Young Boys (ore 18:45)

Giornata 3: 20 ottobre, Manchester United-Atalanta (ore 21:00)

Giornata 4: 2 novembre, Atalanta-Manchester United (ore 21:00)

Giornata 5: 23 novembre, Young Boys-Atalanta (ore 21:00)

Giornata 6: 8 dicembre, Atalanta-Villarreal (ore 21:00)

Qui sotto il tweet della società nerazzurra.

