Champions League, ecco il calendario dell’Atalanta: si parte con il Villarreal il 14 settembre
Ecco il calendario delle partite di Champions League 2021-2022 dell’Atalanta.
Giornata 1: 14 settembre, Villarreal-Atalanta (ore 21:00)
Giornata 2: 29 settembre, Atalanta-Young Boys (ore 18:45)
Giornata 3: 20 ottobre, Manchester United-Atalanta (ore 21:00)
Giornata 4: 2 novembre, Atalanta-Manchester United (ore 21:00)
Giornata 5: 23 novembre, Young Boys-Atalanta (ore 21:00)
Giornata 6: 8 dicembre, Atalanta-Villarreal (ore 21:00)
Qui sotto il tweet della società nerazzurra.
�� #UCL fixtures confirmed!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 27, 2021
✈️ Villarreal | 14/09 | h. 21.00
�� Young Boys | 29/09 | h. 18.45
✈️ Manchester Utd | 20/10 | h. 21.00
�� Manchester Utd | 02/11 | h. 21.00
✈️ Young Boys | 23/11 | h. 21.00
�� Villarreal | 08/12 | h. 21.00
#UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️�� pic.twitter.com/LxHCw0Ee4C
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA