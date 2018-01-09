I brani più «suonati» in radio nel 2017

Ofenbach, Ed Sheeran ma anche Vasco La classifica dei 20 brani più programmati dalle radio italiane nell’anno appena concluso. Su Radio Alta invece svetta Harry Styles. Cosa ne pensi? Sono anche i tuoi preferiti?

È stata resa nota la classifica di Radio Airplay, la graduatoria delle canzoni più programmate dalle radio italiane nel 2017. Tra le prime 20 i grandi nomi del pop mondiale come Ofenbach, Ed Sheeran e Coldplay ma subito dopo c’è un folto gruppo di italiani a partire da Giusy Ferrero e Francesco Gabbani e Vasco Rossi, Tiziano ferro Fabri Fibra e Thegiornalisti. Nella particolare classifica della bergamasca Radio Alta (ascolta), invece, è in vetta Harry Styles, Charlie Puth e Lp. Ecco le 20 più programmate in tutta Italia.

1. Ofenbach Be Mine (Warner Music)

2. Ed Sheeran Shape Of You (Atlantic)

3. Chainsmokers, The & Coldplay Something Just Like This (Sony Music)

4. Giusy Ferreri Partiti adesso (RCA Records Italy)

5. Francesco Gabbani Tra le granite e le granate (BMG Rights Management)

6. Vasco Rossi Come nelle favole (Universal Music Domestic)

7. Charlie Puth Attention (Warner Music)

8. DNCE feat. Nicki MinajKissing Strangers (Republic Records)

9. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yanke e Despacito (Universal Music)

10. Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa No Lie (Island)

11. Fabri Fibra feat. Thegiornalisti Pamplona (Universal Music Domestic)

12. Tiziano Ferro Lento/Veloce (Universal Music)

13. J-AX & Fedez feat. T-Pain $enza pagare (Epic Records Italy)

14. Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley Chained To The Rhythm (Virgin EMI)

15. Imagine Dragons Thunder (Polydor)

16. Ed Sheeran Galway Girl (Atlantic)

17. Thegiornalisti Riccione (Carosello Records)

18. Weeknd, The feat. Daft Punk I Feel It Coming (Republic)

19. Giorgia Credo (Microphonica)

20. Bruno Mars Versace On The Floor (Atlantic)

Ecco invece i brani più trasmessi da Radio Alta nel 2017

1 Harry Styles Sign of the times

2 Charlie Puth Attention

3 LP Strange

4 Imagine Dragons Thunder

5 Ed Sheeran Shape of you

6 Coldplay Something just like this

7 Jamiroquai Cloud 9

8 Vasco Rossi Come nelle favole

9 Ofenbach Be mine

10 Giorgia Credo

11 Pink - What about us

12 Calvin Harris – Feels

13 One Republic – Let’s Hurt Tonight

14 Robbie Williams - love of my life

15 Welshly Arms – Legendary

16 Bruno Mars – Versace on the floor

17 Coldplay & Big Sean – Miracles

18 The Weeknd & Daft Punk I FEEL IT COMING

19 LP Other People

20 Welshly Arms Legendary

