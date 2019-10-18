Atalanta, la mail beffa dal City

Annullati i biglietti fuori dal settore ospiti Una mail sta arrivando in queste ore a chi ha acquistato autonomamente i biglietti per la partita di Manchester al di fuori del settore ospiti. Il costo del biglietto sarà rimborsato.

Dopo una verifica sui tagliandi acquistati, il Manchester City fa sapere che i biglietti acquistati per il match di martedì dell’Atalanta, fuori dal settore ospiti non sono validi e saranno annullati con il rimborso entro 3/5 giorni.

La motivazione è essenzialmente di sicurezza ed è stata comunicata via mail dopo aver accertato che alcuni tifosi bergamaschi avevano acquistato tagliandi in vendita libera in settori dello stadio al di fuori di quello ospiti a loro dedicato. Un controllo incrociato ha permesso di verificare che in molti non avevano mai acquistato biglietti per vedere il Manchester City prima di allora, il che dimostra che non si tratta di tifosi della squadra inglese ma di quella atalantina. Per gli ospiti è vietato assistere al match nei settori che sono ad appannaggio dei tifosi locali.

Ecco il testo della mail in inglese: «Important Ticket Update – Manchester City v Atalanta B.C.

Dear XXxxxx,

Our records show that you have purchased ticket(s) for the Manchester City v Atalanta B.C. fixture, due to be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 22nd October 2019. With safety and security measures of paramount importance, tickets that are purchased direct from the Club are for home areas of the stadium, for the use of Manchester City supporters only.

Following a review of all transactions and consultation with all relevant stakeholders, also taking into account that you have no previous purchase history with Manchester City, it is necessary for Manchester City to cancel and refund the ticket(s) you purchased for this game. You will receive a full refund for any ticket(s) purchased which will be credited back to the debit/credit card used in the original transaction. The refund will take 3-5 days to show in your account.

If for any reason we have missed any information and you have evidence of previously attending a match at the Etihad Stadium, you can contact us on the number below where we would be happy to discuss further. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope you can appreciate the need to ensure that all supporters and visitors to the stadium are able to have an enjoyable and safe matchday.

Kind regards,

Supporter Services

Manchester City

If you have any questions, please contact the team on +44 (0)161 444 1894 (option 1). We’re open Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm, apart from Thursday’s when we open at 10am. The office is closed on weekends and Bank Holidays, apart from where there is a men’s home match.»

