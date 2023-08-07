Burger button
Sport / Bergamo Città
Lunedì 07 Agosto 2023

Serie C, debutto in casa per l’Atalanta Under 23, l’AlbinoLeffe a Vicenza

CALCIO Lunedì 7 agosto la Lega Pro ha ufficializzato il calendario: i nerazzurri giocheranno la prima a Caravaggio il 3 settembre, per i seriani esordio in casa con la Triestina il 10. L’8 ottobre il derby a Caravaggio.

I nerazzurri del tecnico Francesco Modesto in allenamento durante il ritiro a Clusone: l’Under 23 debutterà nel campionato di Serie C, girone A, il 3 settembre sul campo di casa di Caravaggio contro la Virtus Verona. Non incrocerà la Juventus Next Gen, la formazione B dei bianconeri, inserita nel girone B.
I nerazzurri del tecnico Francesco Modesto in allenamento durante il ritiro a Clusone: l’Under 23 debutterà nel campionato di Serie C, girone A, il 3 settembre sul campo di casa di Caravaggio contro la Virtus Verona. Non incrocerà la Juventus Next Gen, la formazione B dei bianconeri, inserita nel girone B.
(Foto di Afb)

Stesso girone, debutto agli antipodi: in casa per l’Under 23, in trasferta per l’AlbinoLeffe. Lunedì 7 agosto la Lega Pro ha ufficializzato il calendario del campionato di Serie C, al via il 3 settembre. Le due squadre bergamasche sono inserite nel girone A: i nerazzurri di Francesco Modesto debutteranno in casa, a Caravaggio, contro la Virtus Verona; i blucelesti di Giovanni Lopez esordiranno a Vicenza contro i biancorossi e giocheranno la prima gara interna a Zanica il 10 settembre contro la Triestina mentre l’Under 23 atalantina sarà in campo a Trento.

I derby orobici sono in programma alla settima giornata: l’8 ottobre Atalanta Under 23-AlbinoLeffe, il 14 febbraio il ritorno a Zanica in casa dei seriani.

Nessun incrocio con la Juventus: la Next Gen bianconera è inserita nel girone B.

Il calendario

1) andata 3 settembre 2023 / ritorno 7 gennaio 2024: Atalanta Under 23-Virtus Verona; Vicenza-AlbinoLeffe;

2) and. 10 settembre 2023 / rit.14 gennaio 2024: Trento-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Triestina;

3) and. 17 settembre 2023 / rit. 21 gennaio 2024: Under 23-Giana Erminio; Fiorenzuola-AlbinoLeffe;

4) and. 20 settembre 2023 / rit. 28 gennaio 2024: Renate-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Pro Patria;

5) and. 24 settembre 2023 / rit. 4 febbraio 2024: Under 23-Pro Vercelli; Mantova-AlbinoLeffe;

6) and. 1 ottobre 2023 / rit. 11 febbraio 2024: Vicenza-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Legnago;

7) and. 8 ottobre 2023 / rit. 14 febbraio 2024: Under 23- AlbinoLeffe; AlbinoLeffe-Under 23;

8) and. 15 ottobre 2023 / rit. 18 febbraio 2024: Alessandria-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Virtus Verona;

9) and. 22 ottobre 2023 / rit. 25 febbraio 2024: Under 23-Legnago; AlbinoLeffe-Alessandria;

10) and. 25 ottobre 2023 / rit. 3 marzo 2024: Novara-Under 23; Giana Erminio-AlbinoLeffe;

11) and. 29 ottobre 2023 /rit. 6 marzo 2024: Lumezzane-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Arzignano V.;

12) and. 5 novembre 2023 / rit. 10 marzo 2024: Under 23-Fiorenzuola; Novara-AlbinoLeffe;

13) and. 12 novembre 2023 / rit. 17 marzo 2024: Pergolettese-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Padova;

14) and. 19 novembre 2023 / rit. 24 marzo 2024: Under 23-Triestina; Pro Sesto-AlbinoLeffe;

15) and. 26 novembre 2023 / rit. 30 marzo 2024: Under 23-Mantova; Trento-AlbinoLeffe;

16) and. 3 dicembre 2023 / rit. 7 aprile 2024: Pro Patria-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Pro Vercelli;

17) and. 10 dicembre 2023 / rit. 14 aprile 2024: Under 23-Padova; Renate-AlbinoLeffe;

18) and. 17 dicembre 2023 / rit. 21 aprile 2024: Pro Sesto-Under 23; AlbinoLeffe-Pergolettese;

19) and. 23 dicembre 2023/ rit. 28 aprile 2024: Under 23-Arzignano V.; Lumezzane-AlbinoLeffe.

