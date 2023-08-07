Serie C, debutto in casa per l’Atalanta Under 23, l’AlbinoLeffe a Vicenza

Stesso girone, debutto agli antipodi: in casa per l’Under 23, in trasferta per l’AlbinoLeffe. Lunedì 7 agosto la Lega Pro ha ufficializzato il calendario del campionato di Serie C, al via il 3 settembre. Le due squadre bergamasche sono inserite nel girone A: i nerazzurri di Francesco Modesto debutteranno in casa, a Caravaggio, contro la Virtus Verona; i blucelesti di Giovanni Lopez esordiranno a Vicenza contro i biancorossi e giocheranno la prima gara interna a Zanica il 10 settembre contro la Triestina mentre l’Under 23 atalantina sarà in campo a Trento.